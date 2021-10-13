Skip to main content

U.S. House panel subpoenas former Justice official in Capitol riot probe

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the Justice Department who was a proponent of Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee "needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results," the panel's Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

"We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation," Thompson said.

The subpoena requires Clark to produce records and testify at a deposition on Oct. 29.

The Senate Judiciary Committee last week issued a report saying there was "credible evidence" that Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transition of power while serving at the Justice Department.

An attorney for Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

