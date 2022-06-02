U.S. House panel probing Saudi Arabia's investment in Kushner's firm

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, attends a discussion on "Inside the Trump Administration's Middle East Peace Effort" at a dinner symposium of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Thursday that it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment in a firm of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

"The Committee is also investigating whether Mr. Kushner's personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East under the Trump Administration," Representative Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who leads the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said on Thursday.

