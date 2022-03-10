U.S. House passes Ukraine aid, gov't funding measure

A view of the U.S. Capitol building as the sunrises in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and fund the federal government through Sept. 30.

The vote was still under way. If approved by the House, the sweeping legislation would move on to the Senate.

(The story corrects to remove reference to COVID-19 relief funding.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.