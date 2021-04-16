Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesU.S. House Republican effort to form 'America First' caucus raises hackles over race

Reuters
2 minutes read

A nascent effort by some conservative House of Representatives Republicans to form an "America First Caucus" to promote the policies of former President Donald Trump drew criticism on Friday for purported racial undertones in its founding document.

The effort is tied to first-term Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and has a policy platform that promotes "a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and advocates for infrastructure with aesthetic value that "befits the progeny of European architecture," Punchbowl News reported on Friday.

Republican Representative Louie Gohmert told reporters he is considering joining the caucus, which he said aims "to get our own country in order, so it's sustainable."

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer dismissed the Punchbowl News report as "gossip" but said in a statement that the America First Caucus platform would be "announced to the public very soon."

Congressional caucuses provide a forum for like-minded lawmakers to pursue common legislative objectives. Gohmert and Greene are also members of the House Freedom Caucus, one of the most conservative groups on Capitol Hill.

The document posted by Punchbowl drew condemnation from Democrats including Representative Peter Welch, who denounced it on Twitter as "nakedly racist and disgusting." He added: "This supposed caucus and its members represent a dangerous nativist perspective that hurts our country, but sadly is not surprising."

Gohmert denied the America First Caucus involves race.

"It's not returning to Anglo-Saxon tradition," the Texas Republican said. "It's not supposed to be about race at all. We're stronger, you know, diversified. But there's some things that helped make us strong."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 9:35 PM UTCGunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx facility was ex-employee

The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers before taking his own life, was a former employee with a history of mental illness that led to his detention by law enforcement last year, police and FBI officials said on Friday.

United StatesU.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
United StatesBiden keeps U.S. refugee cap at Trump-era 15,000
United StatesShootout at Texas traffic stop leaves two dead; officer, one other wounded

The driver and passenger of a vehicle were killed in a shootout with a San Antonio police officer on Friday, as a casual encounter abruptly turned into a life-or-death struggle that left the officer and another passenger wounded, police said.

United StatesU.S. House Republican effort to form 'America First' caucus raises hackles over race

A nascent effort by some conservative House of Representatives Republicans to form an "America First Caucus" to promote the policies of former President Donald Trump drew criticism on Friday for purported racial undertones in its founding document.