US House Rules Committee to meet Tuesday to discuss debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the debt ceiling bill, it said on Monday.

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default. They would now hope to get the bill passed through Congress.

