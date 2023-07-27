US House, Senate leaders committed to passing spending bills, McCarthy says

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were committed to passing all spending bills by the Sept. 30 deadline.

Lawmakers have until the current fiscal year expires on Sept. 30 to fund the government or risk a partial government shutdown.

Reporting by David Morgan and Josephine Walker; Editing by Leslie Adler

