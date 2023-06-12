US House Speaker McCarthy hopes to 'get back on right track' after Conservative revolt

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he hoped to get back on the right track after a conservative revolt paralyzed the Republican Party's efforts to advance its agenda in Washington.

The standoff between McCarthy and a hardline faction of his own Republican majority has forced the chamber into a holding pattern.

"Hopefully this week we get back on the right track," he told Fox News.

