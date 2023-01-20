U.S. House Speaker McCarthy says accepts Biden's invitation to talk on debt limit

[1/2] U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he would accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to sit down and discuss how to raise the U.S. debt limit.

McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, made the remark on Twitter in response to a comment from Biden that he was going to have a discussion with McCarthy on raising the ceiling.

