US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

July 18 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to visit Taiwan in August, the Financial Times reported citing six people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

