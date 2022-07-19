1 minute read
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT
July 18 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to visit Taiwan in August, the Financial Times reported citing six people familiar with the matter.
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing
