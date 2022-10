Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been alerted that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis











