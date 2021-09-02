Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi pledges action on bill in response to Texas abortion law

1 minute read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in coming weeks will debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting restrictive anti-abortion regulations like the one just approved by Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

In a statement in which she said the Texas statute "delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities," Pelosi said a Democratic bill will be brought before the full House for debate "upon our return" from a recess scheduled to end Sept. 20.

It was unclear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate would bring up such a bill if it is passed by the House.

If so, it likely would face a difficult path in the 100-member Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the power to break tie votes.

Most legislation, however, requires the support of at least 60 senators in order to advance.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:01 PM UTC

Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans.

United States
Biden calls top court ruling on Texas abortion ban 'unprecedented assault' on women's rights
United States
Sept. 11 victims' families push U.S. watchdog to investigate FBI's 'lost' evidence
United States
Louisiana towns still crawling out from Ida's destruction
United States
Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on