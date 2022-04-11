1 minute read
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests negative for COVID
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after testing positive last week, she said in a tweet.
"Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals," Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.