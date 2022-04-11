U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests negative for COVID

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after testing positive last week, she said in a tweet.

"Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals," Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

