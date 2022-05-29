U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday in Napa County, California, police records show.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with two misdemeanors early Sunday morning and bail was set at $5,000, according to online records. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol did not immediately comment but said further information was expected later.

California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.

Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: "The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis

