United States

U.S. House to vote on Bannon contempt resolution on Thursday - source

1 minute read

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon holds a news conference in Rome, Italy September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Thursday on a contempt of Congress resolution for Steve Bannon, a long-time aide to former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

The Democratic-controlled House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is expected to approve a report backing contempt charges against Bannon at a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jan Wolfe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

