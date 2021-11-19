U.S. House to vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long delay

A bicyclist rides along the East Front Plaza at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill on Friday after an hours-long delay by the chamber's top Republican, a top Democratic lawmaker said.

Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the House, are seeking to advance Biden's massive domestic investment bill, which has been scaled down from their initial $3.5 trillion plan but still aims to invest millions to expand education, lower healthcare costs and tackle climate change. read more

The chamber is scheduled to reconvene at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) with a vote soon after. If the measure passes, it would still need approval in the Senate, where it is likely to face changes, before Biden could sign it into law.

"We will bring up the vote as soon as possible this morning," Democratic U.S. Representative Katherine Clark, the assistant House speaker, told CNN.

The move comes after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for more than seven hours starting late Thursday night in remarks cataloging a list of Republican grievances - some related to the bill and some not - at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive of his obstruction. read more

