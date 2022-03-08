U.S. House vote on bill banning imports of Russian oil may come as soon as Tuesday - Hoyer

Skip to main content
U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that a House vote on a bill banning imports of Russian oil and other energy sources could come as soon as Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

