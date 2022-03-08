1 minute read
U.S. House vote on bill banning imports of Russian oil may come as soon as Tuesday - Hoyer
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that a House vote on a bill banning imports of Russian oil and other energy sources could come as soon as Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.