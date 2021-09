FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind U.S. Capitol ahead of a weekend "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday is scheduled to debate and vote on legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation's borrowing limit, according to the House Appropriations Committee.

