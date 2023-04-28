US House votes to repeal Biden solar tariff waiver

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to repeal President Joe Biden's suspension of tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations with manufacturing facilities owned by China.

The resolution passed in a 221-202 vote. It will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration. The White House has warned that it opposes the legislation, saying in a statement that Biden would veto it.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Nichola Groom

