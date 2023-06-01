US House votes to suspend debt ceiling and avoid default

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters after voting on the House floor in the midst of ongoing legislative wrangling over whether to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a bipartisan bill to suspend the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, just five days before the deadline to avoid a crippling default.

Voting continued on the legislation, which must also be approved by the Democratic-majority Senate before President Joe Biden can sign the measure into law.

Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Costas Pitas; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next