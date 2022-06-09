1 minute read
US House to weigh more Supreme Court security next week, Pelosi says
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will weigh legislation next week to boost security for Supreme Court justices, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, one day after an armed man was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh's home and charged with attempted murder.
Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey
