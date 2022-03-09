U.S. House will vote on standalone COVID relief bill -aide

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a standalone coronavirus relief bill, a House aide said on Wednesday, after Congress dropped a provision including additional funds to combat the pandemic from its government spending bill.

The aide did not provide details on when that vote would take place.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese

