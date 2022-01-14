U.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting Jan 19 -White House

Take home COVID-19 self testing kits provided by the District of Columbia government, which provides city residents four free take home tests per day, are seen in this illustration taken January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the website COVIDTests.gov starting on Jan. 19 with shipping expected seven to 12 days after ordering, the White House said on Friday.

The batch of free tests are aimed at easing a shortage of COVID-19 tests across the country amid increased demand during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The U.S. government has contracted already for more than 420 million tests, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, and more may be ordered in the future. "We're not saying we're stopping there," one senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.