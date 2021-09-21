Skip to main content

Macro Matters

U.S. housing starts beat expectations in August

1 minute read

A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, Sept 21(Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in August, likely boosted by an easing in lumber prices, though land and labor shortages remain challenges.

Housing starts advanced 3.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.615 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for July was revised up to a rate of 1.554 million units from the previously reported 1.534 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts rebounding to a rate of 1.555 million units.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 12:55 PM UTC

Factbox: Five things to watch at Fed policy meeting this week

Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting Tuesday to discuss the U.S. jobs and inflation outlook and craft a policy response that could edge the central bank closer to dialing down its support for the economy.

Macro Matters
China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing rescue
Macro Matters
U.S. housing starts beat expectations in August
Macro Matters
Bank of America cuts China growth forecast under Evergrande shadow
Macro Matters
House prices a persistent pressure on euro zone inflation, ECB study shows