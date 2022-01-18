U.S. identifies bird flu strain found in South Carolina duck

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday identified the strain of highly pathogenic avian flu found in a wild duck in South Carolina as H5N1. read more

That strain has caused a wave of outbreaks of bird flu in poultry in Europe and Asia. read more

H5N1 is one of the few bird flu strains that has passed to humans, although U.S. officials have said there is a low risk to people from the case in South Carolina.

