U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

U.S. authorities will limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses in an effort to balance the need for access to the justice system with enforcement efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

The move reverses a policy put in place under former President Donald Trump that expanded immigration arrests at courthouses, which DHS said had a chilling effect on people's willingness to come to court and cooperate with law enforcement.

“Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

