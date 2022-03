U.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government program

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday that new requirements mandating broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves take effect today.

The FCC unanimously adopted the new rules in April 2021. The commission said the new rules are effective immediately for new leasing agreements and need to be implemented within about six months for existing agreements.

The rules require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.