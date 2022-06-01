U.S. to import Bubs Australia baby formula next week -White House

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States will ship in baby formula made by Bubs Australia Ltd (BUB.AX) next week, the White House said on Wednesday, adding the shipment being sent to Pennsylvania and California would be enough to fill 4.6 million 8-ounce baby bottles.

The shipments will come June 9 and 11, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.