Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department imposed visa restrictions on nine Cuban officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, citing what he called their "attempts to silence the voices of the Cuban people through repression and unjust detentions."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

