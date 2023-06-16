US imposes visa restrictions on Uganda officials after anti-LGBTQ law

President Joe Biden hosts a Pride Celebration in the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington
The Progress Pride flag hangs from the balcony of the White House during a Pride Celebration in the South Lawn, hosted by President Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Uganda officials after the African nation passed an anti-LGBTQ law that was condemned by many countries and the United Nations, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The State Department did not mention any names or even the number of officials on whom this restriction had been placed but said the U.S. would hold accountable those who are responsible for abusing human rights in Uganda, "including those of LGBTQI+ persons."

