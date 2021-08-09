Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. infrastructure bill's cryptocurrency amendment to provide clarity on taxes -Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a cryptocurrency-related amendment in the Senate's pending infrastructure bill "will make meaningful progress on tax evasion."

The addition to the bipartisian legislation, expected to pass by early Tuesday morning will "provide clarity on important provisions ... that will make meaningful progress on tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market," she said in a statement released by the Treasury Department.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis

