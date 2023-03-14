US Interior Dept withdraws land exchange around Alaska refuge















WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday withdrew a land exchange around a national wildlife refuge in Alaska, reversing a 2019 move by the administration of former President Donald Trump, the Interior Department said.

The Trump administration plan had sought to carve a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.