U.S. IRS to stop facial recognition for new online account authentication

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will stop using facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts, the federal tax agency said on Monday, in a move aimed at placating privacy concerns.

"Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.