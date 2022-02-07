1 minute read
U.S. IRS to stop facial recognition for new online account authentication
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will stop using facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts, the federal tax agency said on Monday, in a move aimed at placating privacy concerns.
"Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann
