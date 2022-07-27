US is not in recession or pre-recession-White House

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing, particularly discussing a U.S.-proposed deal to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Fed monetary policy after the Fed raised rates by three quarters of a percentage point.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland

