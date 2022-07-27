1 minute read
US is not in recession or pre-recession-White House
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Fed monetary policy after the Fed raised rates by three quarters of a percentage point.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland
