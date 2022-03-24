1 minute read
U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank, the Treasury Department said.
Gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctionable by U.S. authorities, the Treasury Department also said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Chris Gallagher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.