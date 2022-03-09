U.S. job openings slip in January, still close to record highs

A tractor trailer advertising job opportunities in the trucking industry drives south on Interstate 81 near Staunton, Virginia, U.S., January 22, 2022. Picture taken January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell in January, but remained near record highs as worker shortages persist, a report showed on Wednesday.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped 185,000 to 11.263 million on the last day of January, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Data for December was revised higher to show a record 11.448 million job openings instead of the previously reported 10.925 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.