U.S. to join WTO joint declaration on gender equality

A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States will join other members of the World Trade Organization in signing a declaration on gender equality and women's economic empowerment, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.

The declaration is being readied for the 12th ministerial conference of WTO members.

USTR said the decision to join the declaration reflects the Biden administration's commitment to "advancing equity across the board and consistent with its national gender strategy to advance the full participation of all people – including women and girls – in the United States and around the world."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

