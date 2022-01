Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said.

He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all duties remotely, the spokesman added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Rami Ayyub Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

