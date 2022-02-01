U.S. judge approves direct election of UAW officers

A person carries a flag with the patch from the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers' Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) will directly elect officers after members voted in a referendum that was required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to resolve a corruption probe.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson in Detroit on Tuesday approved the results of the referendum and ordered the change by June, which will be in time for the next union election cycle. The union in 2020 also agreed to an independent court-appointed monitor as part of the Justice Department settlement into allegations that resulted in the convictions of two former UAW presidents, among others.

Reporting by David Shepardson

