U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media

Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, listens as his attorney David Schoen speaks to reporters after leaving U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - A judge declined to delay the contempt of Congress trial of Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon, just one week before it is set to begin, CNN and NBC News reported.

Bannon was indicted last year for refusing to answer questions from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.

Bannon told the panel over the weekend he was ready to testify, a change of heart from days before he was due to be tried for contempt of Congress. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

