WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump's White House records. Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Andy Sullivan