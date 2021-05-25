Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesU.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

A U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment accusing Steve Bannon, who was once an adviser to former President Donald Trump, of defrauding donors in a scheme to build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of a pardon that Trump gave Bannon just before leaving the White House.

