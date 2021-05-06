Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. judge puts ruling on hold invalidating CDC eviction ban

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A federal judge late on Wednesday agreed to put on hold her ruling that invalidated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) nationwide moratorium on evictions.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich agreed to temporarily stay her decision after the U.S. Justice Department asked her to put the ruling on hold pending an appeal.

Friedrich gave the groups that challenged the eviction moratorium until May 12 to file legal papers opposing the delay. The Justice Department will then have to respond within four days.

