United States

U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave

1 minute read

Travelers check in for their flights at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily restrained United Airlines (UAL.O) from placing any employee on unpaid leave who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations until Oct. 26.

The Judge also temporarily restrained the airline from denying any late requests for religious or medical accommodations.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

