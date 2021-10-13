United States
U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily restrained United Airlines (UAL.O) from placing any employee on unpaid leave who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations until Oct. 26.
The Judge also temporarily restrained the airline from denying any late requests for religious or medical accommodations.
