Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. judge vacates Trump water rule on environmental grounds

2 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Monday vacated the Trump administration's scaled back clean water rule that had limited the number of waterways that could be federally regulated because leaving it in place could harm the environment, restoring previous protections.

Arizona district court judge Rosemary Marquez said that leaving the Trump administration's Navigable Waters rule in place while the Biden Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers work on their own rulemaking could lead to "serious environmental harm" and that the Trump rulemaking process was filled with "errors."

President Joe Biden's administration in June announced its intent to revisit which waterways should be protected by federal regulation and begin the process of reversing the Trump-era rollback that had been urged by farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.

They had determined that the Trump Navigable Waters Rule "significantly" reduced clean water protections - a major concern as arid states in the west face droughts.

The remand and vacatur of the Trump water rule is a victory for the six federally recognized Native America tribes who had sued the EPA and Army Corps for passing a rule that failed to protect their waterways.

"The court recognized that the serious legal and scientific errors of the Dirty Water Rule were causing irreparable damage to our nation's waters and would continue to do so unless that Rule was vacated," said Janette Brimmer, attorney for Earthjustice, which represented the tribes.

The tribes include the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O'odham Nation, Quinault Indian Nation, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 30, 2021 · 8:54 PM UTC

Georgia prosecutor confirms plan to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

Georgia prosecutors affirmed on Monday their intention to seek the death penalty in Atlanta's Fulton County for the suspect accused of murdering four people at two Asian-run day spas there, characterizing the shootings as hate crimes.

United States
Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve Jan. 6 records
United States
Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe
United States
U.S. urges lawyers to volunteer to fight feared surge of evictions
United States
U.S. judge vacates Trump water rule on environmental grounds

A U.S. court on Monday vacated the Trump administration's scaled back clean water rule that had limited the number of waterways that could be federally regulated because leaving it in place could harm the environment, restoring previous protections.