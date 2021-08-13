U.S. judge will not block CDC's new COVID-19 residential eviction ban

A sleeping bag is seen on the chair of U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) who spent the night on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a bid to block a residential eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is a win for the Biden administration. She said the realtor groups must go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to challenge the new 60-day CDC moratorium set to expire Oct. 3.

Reporting by David Shepardson

