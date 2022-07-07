U.S. jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, former president and chief operating officer (COO) of Theranos and ex-boyfriend of founder Elizabeth Holmes, arrives during jury deliberations at his federal trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in San Jose, California, U.S. June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of defrauding investors and patients about the blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion.

Balwani was convicted on two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed.

The jury in San Jose, California, handed down its verdict after deliberating for a little more than five days.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who initially faced the same charges, was convicted on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy at a separate trial in January.

Balwani and Holmes were charged in 2018 with lying to investors about the company's finances and its machines' ability to run a broad range of tests from a few drops of blood. Prosecutors also charged the pair with duping patients about the tests' accuracy.

