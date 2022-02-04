1 minute read
U.S. jury finds lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of defrauding Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump before a slew of criminal charges ended his legal career, was convicted on Friday of defrauding a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels.
Avenatti had pleaded not guilty to charges he embezzled nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels.
The verdict by a federal jury in Manhattan followed a trial in which the brash, 50-year-old lawyer represented himself.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis
