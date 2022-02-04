U.S. jury finds lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of defrauding Stormy Daniels

Former attorney Michael Avenatti makes his way through a crowd of news cameras as he arrives at the United States Courthouse during his criminal trial in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump before a slew of criminal charges ended his legal career, was convicted on Friday of defrauding a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti had pleaded not guilty to charges he embezzled nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels.

The verdict by a federal jury in Manhattan followed a trial in which the brash, 50-year-old lawyer represented himself.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.