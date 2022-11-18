U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday.

The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump's handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

