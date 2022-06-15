U.S. Justice Department backs new legislation to bolster federal judges' protection

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 15 (Reuters) - The United States Justice Department supports new legislation to boost protections for federal judges, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday as some face threats and intimidation.

"There is currently legislation passing through Congress and the Justice Department is extremely supportive of that security legislation," he said at a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah Lynch in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.