US Justice Department challenges Tennessee ban on healthcare for transgender youth















WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday filed a complaint challenging a new Tennessee law that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatment such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery to transgender minors.

The Justice Department said the law violated the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which promises equal protection.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas











